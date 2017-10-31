Apple releases iOS 11.1 with new emoji, fixes

Apple released iOS 11.1 on Tuesday.

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 11.1 for iPhone and iPad, the first big update to iOS 11 originally released in September.

According to the software's release notes, iOS 11.1 includes 70 new emoji, adds back support for accessing the app switcher by pressing on edge of display with 3D Touch, and general bug fixes and updates.

If you're running iOS 11, you can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The update is available for:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation

As pointed out by 9to5mac, the reintroduction of the 3D Touch multitasking gesture lets users touch the left edge of the display with pressure to enter multitasking or pull with pressure from left to right to switch between two apps.

Apple previously discussed the new emoji in September:

The new emoji are designed to reveal every detail and adapted from approved characters in Unicode 10. iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day like Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie, Person in Lotus Position and new food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. Also included in the update is the Love-You Gesture, designed after the 'I love you' hand sign in American Sign Language.

Apple on Tuesday also released watchOS 4.1 for its Apple Watch, adding full iCloud Music Library access to the Music app with Apple Music and Radio streaming support.