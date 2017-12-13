Apple releases iOS 11.2.1 with HomeKit vulnerability fix

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

It's time to update your iOS devices, again. Apple on Wednesday released iOS 11.2.1.

The update fixes an issue with Apple's HomeKit home automation service that could allow unauthorized remote access to HomeKit devices such as a smart lock on the front door, lights, or a thermostat.

The issue was first reported by 9to5Mac, prompting Apple to temporarily fix the issue by blocking remote access for shared HomeKit users. Apple promised that a software update would be made available this week to further correct the issue.

Wednesday's update reinstates remote access and fixes the vulnerability, according to an Apple security updates page. The update also addresses other undisclosed bugs.

Users can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on an iOS device.