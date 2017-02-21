Apple to manufacture more than 100 million 10th-anniversary iPhones this year, claims report

TrendForce

Production volume of the 10th anniversary iPhone will reach at least 100 million units, of which the model with the AMOLED display will make up the greatest share, claims TrendForce.

Additionally, the report claims that production volume of all iPhone devices for 2017 is projected to hit around 230 million units, representing an annual increase of almost 6 percent.

This is all good news for Apple, but it gets even better.

TrendForce estimates that at least 40 percent of the total production volume of all the next-generation iPhone devices for 2017 will be the high-end (and high-priced) AMOLED model.

"Furthermore," says TrendForce, "the significant innovations in the latest iPhone refresh are designed to attract the large group consumers who have bought iPhones but yet to replace them since iPhone 6. Therefore, the 10th-anniversary release is expected to trigger a huge wave of replacement demand."

TrendForce is ruling out curved displays for the next-generation iPhones as "there are issues with the 3D glass in terms of production yield and drop test results."

The report also claims that the limited supply of AMOLED displays could play in Apple's favor as it "could be a factor in preventing some Chinese brands from achieving the same kind of exceptional shipment growth as in last year."

