Apple users can now make App Store purchases with PayPal

Apple on Wednesday said PayPal customers will soon be able to pay for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, and iBooks purchases across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and desktop devices using their PayPal account.

Until now, Apple ID users were required to use a bank card or gift card to make app, music, subscription, or movie purchases. PayPal can be utilized to store your credit card or debit card to make purchases across the internet, so you won't have to re-enter your card number on each online store you're trying to purchase from.

It'll be available soon for users in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. They can select "PayPal" as their payment method from their account settings in the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, and iBooks.

PayPal said the payment method for Apple ID users is rolling out on Wednesday to Mexico, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. PayPal will launch to the US and other countries "soon."

PayPal shares on Wednesday hit an all-time high following announcement of the new Apple partnership.