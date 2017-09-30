Apple Watch 3 returned: There are better LTE and fitness-focused watches

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a very good smartwatch for iPhone users, but daily charging, chunky design, and iOS limitation forced me to return it after a week.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

It's not me and it's not really Apple, it's the state of most smartwatches today.

A couple of years ago I wrote that the Apple Watch was the best Apple product I've ever purchased. Yesterday, I sent my Apple Watch Series 3 back to Apple after a week and no longer have an Apple Watch in my collection.

A few days ago, I wrote about my experiences running with the Apple Watch 3 and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier. As you can see in that post, the Gear S3 Frontier offers more than the Apple Watch, with a bit shorter battery life. The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier works with iOS and Android, has classic watch styling and design, is stainless steel with a fantastic design, has a rotating bezel and OS optimized for the watch, and works on LTE with no real limitations.

Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch first impressions:... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 12

I have also now spent about three weeks with the new Fitbit Ionic and it is refreshing to charge it up about once a week. It's smartwatch capability is very limited, but it offers what I need for fitness, onboard music, detailed sleep tracking, a large community of family and friends to help motivate me, and a sleek design that looks great while essentially disappearing on my wrist for days.

Fitbit Ionic review: in pictures SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 29

Battery life has always been the deciding factor on whether or not a wearable stays on my wrist or ends up in a drawer. The Apple Watch Series 3 has a great battery life, for a high end smartwatch that is doing a lot. However, charging daily gets to be too much for me after a period of time any anything that cannot at least get me through a weekend of running, yard work, fly fishing, and entertainment ends up off of my wrist.

I may get an iPhone X just because it's the first time since the first iPhone launched that Apple is bringing us a new phone product and maybe I will revisit the Apple Watch Series 3 again. In the meantime, the Fitbit Ionic, the Garmin Fenix 3 HR, or maybe another new Garmin will likely be found on my wrist the majority of the time.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

    Leaving the phone behind: Running with the Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

    Run without a phone while still having the ability to keep in touch with family and friends. It's the safe thing to do.

    Apple Watch Series 3 first impressions: No LTE issues, battery life is surprising

    There's a lot to like in the new Apple Watch and Jason Cipriani posted his thoughts on using it for several days.

    The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't off to a good start

    The reviews are in, and Apple has some work to do before its latest smartwatch can live up to its promise.

    Fitbit Ionic review: Tops the Apple Watch with fitness focus, long battery life, detailed sleep tracking

    The Fitbit Ionic brings everything I have wanted in a GPS sports watch with essential smart watch functionality in a sleek, attractive form factor.

    Add Your Comment
    Add Your Comment

    Related Stories

    Newsletters

    You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
    See All
    See All