Apple Watch with LTE, Fitbit Ionic, Google leaks, Moto X4 (MobileTechRoundup #407)

Raise your glasses as we talk about what both hosts purchased this past week on MobileTechRoundup show #407.
- We both bought an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE: First impressions
- Apple's working on an LTE fix already
- How to get an Apple Watch with LTE to work with Android
- Hands on with the Fitbit Ionic
- Leaked info on the Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 and Google Pixelbook
- Kevin's next Android phone might be the Moto X4 mid-ranger with Fi support
- Here's how Google Assistant works with the new Bose headphones
Running time: 66 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 76MB)
