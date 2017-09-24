Apple Watch with LTE, Fitbit Ionic, Google leaks, Moto X4 (MobileTechRoundup #407)

Apple's new products started arriving this week and some purchases were made by the hosts. Fitbit's Ionic has also been attached to Matt's wrist for about 10 days.

Raise your glasses as we talk about what both hosts purchased this past week on MobileTechRoundup show #407.

  • We both bought an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE: First impressions
  • Apple's working on an LTE fix already
  • How to get an Apple Watch with LTE to work with Android
  • Hands on with the Fitbit Ionic
  • Leaked info on the Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 and Google Pixelbook
  • Kevin's next Android phone might be the Moto X4 mid-ranger with Fi support
  • Here's how Google Assistant works with the new Bose headphones

Running time: 66 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 76MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

