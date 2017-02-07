Apple's head of enterprise and government John Solomon leaves company

Image: FIle photo

John Solomon, head of enterprise and government at Apple since 2015, has left his position at the company, according to Reuters, which confirmed the departure with Apple.

It's not clear why Solomon left Apple or what his departure will have on Apple's enterprise business. Apple didn't immediately name a successor to Solomon, according to Reuters.

Solomon joined Apple in 2015 after running HP's global consumer printing business. His job centered around getting more iPhone and Macs used in the enterprise.

Under Solomon, Apple's enterprise division continued its relationship with IBM started in 2014, and the company worked a deal with Deloitte in 2016 to push iPhone apps to the enterprise. It will try to help companies build a mobile strategy around iOS devices as well as create custom-built iOS apps. Other partnerships included SAP and Cisco.

We have contacted Apple for comment.

