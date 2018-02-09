Apple's TV app for iOS: Now you can watch new 'live news' channels

Image: Apple

Apple has opened a live news section on its TV app for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, which offers US users a few channels to pick from.

The news feature is rolling out to US users running the latest version of iOS and tvOS, offering live streaming news from several news networks, including CBS News, CNN, Fox News, Cheddar, CNBC, and Bloomberg.

The News section can be reached by going to the main 'Watch Now' header, and is enabled for anyone in the region running iOS 11.2.5 and tvOS 11.2.5.

The new feature was first reported by 9to5Mac, which says Apple has made it convenient to set up. The TV app prompts you to install each news network's app from the App Store if it isn't already installed and then automatically signs you in to each app using Single Sign-On.

Additionally, you can tell Siri to play different networks, for example, by saying: "Play CNN".

The news section builds on the live Sports section Apple launched at the end of last year, allowing users to follow their favorite teams in football, basketball and other sports. The app offers notifications when a user's favorite teams are playing.

It's possible iOS users in other markets could expect to see a similar live news feature at some point.

The TV app was originally for the US only, but reached Australia and Canada last September and has now arrived in France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.

