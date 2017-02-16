Apple's WWDC event will kick off June 5 in San Jose

Apple announced that its 28th annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will run from June 5 to June 9. The event is also moving from San Francisco's Moscone Center to the the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose -- closer to Apple's Cupertino headquarters.

WWDC is aimed at developers who create apps for Apple's iOS and MacOS software platforms, but the tech giant does occasionally introduce new or updated hardware products at the event. This year Apple is expected to introduce iOS 11, macOS 10.13, and updates to watchOS and tvOS.

At last year's WWDC, Apple unveiled updated versions of its iOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems, as well as MacOS Sierra, Apple Pay for the web, and Siri for Macs.

Apple is asking developers to apply for tickets starting March 27 at 10AM PT. To register, you have to be a member of the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. For anyone who doesn't score tickets, Apple live streams a select number of the more than 100 technical sessions that take place throughout the event.