Arizona governor halts Uber self-driving cars after fatal crash

Arizona's governor has suspended self-driving Uber cars from the state's public roads. (Image: Uber)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is suspending Uber from testing its autonomous vehicles on the state's public roadways. The order follows the fatal crash last week involving a self-driving Uber and pedestrian in Tempe, AZ.

Associated Press reports:

Ducey told the company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi that video footage of the crash raised concerns about the company's ability to safely test its technology in Arizona. He said he expects public safety to be the top priority for those who operate self-driving cars. "The incident that took place on March 18 is an unquestionable failure to comply with this expectation," Ducey said.

Governor Ducey was a big advocate for self-driving cars in the past. The Republic helped push recent legislation to allow self-driving car tests without a human behind the wheel.

Uber previously said it's pausing self-driving car tests in every city following the incident that is believed to be the first known death caused by an autonomous car operating on public roads.

Tempe, AZ. police department earlier statement on the Uber death:

"We wanted to provide an update to the Uber accident that occurred overnight on Mill Ave. just south of Curry Rd. The vehicle involved is one of Uber's self-driving vehicles. It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel. The vehicle was traveling northbound just south of Curry Rd. when a female walking outside of the crosswalk crossed the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle. She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries. Her next of kin has not been notified yet so her name is not being released at this time. Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation."



We have reached out to Uber and will update you if we learn more.