ARM delves deeper into the Internet of Things

ARM has acquired Sensinode Oy with the aim of supporting 30 billion connected devices by 2020.

On Tuesday, the British semiconductor firm announced the deal with Sensinode Oy -- a developer of software for the "Internet of Things" (IoT) concept.

The IoT is the premise that eventually all of our devices and appliances could be connected through networking and individual IP addresses, allowing animals, people and objects to be monitored. As an example, a driver could be alerted to problems with a vehicle based on sensors, or biochips could monitor livestock for health problems.

IMS Research forecasts that there will be 30 billion connected devices by 2020.

Sensinode Oy has created the 6LoWPAN and CoAP standards for low cost low power devices, and has contributed to IETF, ZigBee IP, ETSI and OMA standardization efforts -- all necessary if low-power devices are going to be part of a connected future.

Under the terms of the deal, ARM will still offer Sensinode's NanoStack and NanoService products. The companies say that combining ARM processors with Nanostack will provide the "ideal foundation" for new applications used in sensors, appliances and wearable technology.

Sensinode Oy's technology will also be used in ARM's "mbed" project. A collaboration between multiple firms in the industry, mbed is designed to create and distribute open-source software used for the development of intelligent, connected devices.

"Sensinode is a leader in the definition and implementation of new standards and products for connecting large numbers of low cost low power devices to the Internet," said Adam Gould, CEO of Sensinode. "The ARM architecture together with Sensinode's software technology covering 6LoWPAN, CoAP, and OMA Lightweight M2M with advanced security will provide a compelling solution for Internet of Things developers."

