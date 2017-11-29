Aruba hires new country manager for Brazil

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has named a new country manager for the Brazilian operations of its network solutions business Aruba.

Eduardo Gonçalves will be responsible for leading the company's business in Brazil across several segments, including telecom operators and expanding its presence within large-sized companies as well as small and medium-sized organizations.

Despite having a predominantly Brazil-focused remit, Gonçalves will be tasked with increasing Aruba's foothold in Latin America and positioning the firm as a reference across the corporate mobility, connectivity and security segments.

Gonçalves joined HPE six years ago and since then served as a sales manager. Prior to joining Aruba, he held senior executive roles in a number of IT and telecom firms, such as Cisco, 3Com and Telefonica.