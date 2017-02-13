As iPhone 8 rumors swirl, Apple takes big step toward wireless charging

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple is now a member of the Wireless Power Consortium, a group behind the Qi wireless charging standard, the company confirmed on February 13.

Apple is listed as a member of the Wireless Power Consortium alongside 213 members, including other big names like Samsung, LG, HTC, Qualcomm, Verizon, Sony, Nokia, and Huawei.

Long awaited for the iPhone line, Apple is rumored to include wireless charging on the iPhone 8 when it hits the market later this year. WPC's Qi allows users to drop their phone on a wireless charger without plugging in a cord.

In typical secrecy, Apple didn't have much to say about joining WPC. Apple told Business Insider in a statement:

Apple is an active member of many standards development organizations, as both a leader and contributor. Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards. We look forward to working together with the WPC and its members.



The Apple Watch uses a modified version of Qi for wireless charging, a WPC exec said in 2015. While joining the group doesn't guarantee wireless charging for the next iPhone, it looks to be a step in the right direction.

