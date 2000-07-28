Asia's First Internet Health Portal

Singapore-19 NOVEMBER 1999. The public can now access localised medical, health, fitness and beauty related contents. ezyhealth.com is the first health content portal to appear in Asia and can be accessed at www.ezyhealth.com.

The general public can now have access to a variety of health related information organized in four ezyhealth webzines: Life Stages, Wellness Centre, Alternative Medicine, and Sexual Health. Furthermore, a search function located at the home page allows anyone to have access to information on drugs or diseases.

Users who are interested in forming on-line communitties around health related topics can go to on-line discussions to share news or even build support groups for people with medical ailments. There also plans to facilitate the on-line discussion via voice interaction with the help of an internet voice software. A "Ask the Doctor" section allows anyone to post a message to a doctor who will provide consultancy via a e-mail reply.

Ezyhealth will also provide content and news from Reuters Health Information Inc, Mediconsult.com, doctors and healthcare bodies as well as a health directory with a comprehensive list of contact information for emergency help, laboratories, doctors and pharmacists.

Besides being a portal for health content, the Singapore based company also provides an on-line shopping mall called "Health Mall" to allow shoppers to buy anything from health to fitness products from a virtual shop front with virtual vendors.

Healthcare professionals can also use the Doctor's Net very soon. This extranet web will allow doctors to communicate with their peers, their suppliers and on-line chat groups. A resource library will provide extensive information on vitamins, critical diseases and procedures as well as a medical dictionary with explanatory notes.

In a strategic partnership, a co-branding tie-up will see ezyhealth and NTUC Healthcare jointly publish and promote a website known as "Ezyhealth NTUC Healthcare" on www.ezyhealth.com and a corresponding website at NTUC's www.ntuchealth.com.sg. Other alliances include an agreement with Commerce Exchange Pte Ltd and Corporation Computers Pte Ltd to facilitate e-trading between doctors and clinics and the health and pharmaceutical sector.