Asus announces ZenFone 5 family: Apple iPhone X clones running Android at half the cost

Is that an iPhone X in your hand? Nope, it's a ZenFone 5 running Android.

One of the reasons I continue to carry an Apple iPhone X is the minimal top, bottom, and side bezels that give me a all-screen experience. However, I also enjoy using Android and soon there will be a couple of options for an Android device that looks very similar to an Apple iPhone X.

At MWC in Spain, Asus announced the new ZenFone 5 family that includes the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5, and ZenFone 5Q. The 5Z and 5 are iPhone X clones and according to The Verge pre-briefing with Marcel Campos, Asus' global head of marketing, "Some people will say it's copying Apple, but we cannot get away from what users want. You have to follow the trends." So I guess the iPhone X design is now a trend of two companies.

We often see products like this announced at MWC and then never appear in the US, but this time we will see the ZenFone 5Z and 5 in the near future.

ZenFone 5Z specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core Display : 6.2 inch 19:9 aspect ratio IPS

: 6.2 inch 19:9 aspect ratio IPS Operating system : Android 8 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

: Android 8 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 64GB internal

: 64GB internal Cameras : 12 megapixel f/1.8 and secondary wide-angle cameras on the rear. Front 8 megapixel camera, f/2.0.

: 12 megapixel f/1.8 and secondary wide-angle cameras on the rear. Front 8 megapixel camera, f/2.0. Battery : 3300 mAh with fast charging

: 3300 mAh with fast charging Wireless connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Glonass

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Glonass Audio : Dual stereo speakers, FM radio

: Dual stereo speakers, FM radio Dimensions: 155 grams

ZenFone 5 specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Display : 6.2 inch 19:9 aspect ratio IPS

: 6.2 inch 19:9 aspect ratio IPS Operating system : Android 8 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

: Android 8 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 RAM : 4/6GB

: 4/6GB Storage : 64

: 64 Cameras : 12 megapixel f/1.8 and secondary wide-angle cameras on the rear. Front 8 megapixel camera, f/2.0.

: 12 megapixel f/1.8 and secondary wide-angle cameras on the rear. Front 8 megapixel camera, f/2.0. Battery : 3300 mAh with fast charging

: 3300 mAh with fast charging Wireless connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Glonass

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Glonass Audio : Dual stereo speakers, FM radio

: Dual stereo speakers, FM radio Dimensions: 155 grams

ZenFone 5Q specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 630

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Display : 6 inch 2160x1080 IPS with 80.3 percent screen-to-body ratio

: 6 inch 2160x1080 IPS with 80.3 percent screen-to-body ratio Operating system : Android 8 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

: Android 8 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB internal

: 64GB internal Cameras : 16 megapixel f/2.0 and secondary wide-angle cameras on the front. A single rear 20 megapixel camera, f/2.2.

: 16 megapixel f/2.0 and secondary wide-angle cameras on the front. A single rear 20 megapixel camera, f/2.2. Battery : 3300 mAh with fast charging

: 3300 mAh with fast charging Wireless connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Glonass

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Glonass Dimensions: 168 grams

The ZenFone 5Z will be available starting at just $499, half the price of the Apple iPhone X. The only apparent difference between the ZenFone 5Z and 5 is the processor.

Pricing and availability for the ZenFone 5 and 5Q is not yet available.

All three have a rear fingerprint scanner, typical for an Android device.

Asus is also promoting its AI provided for enhanced camera performance. As stated in the press release, the special AI-enhanced features in the ZenFone adapt and learn the more they are used.