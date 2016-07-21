AT&T delivers solid Q2

AT&T's second quarter sales were beefed up by the acquisition of DirecTV as the company reported adjusted earnings in line with expectations.

The telecom giant reported second quarter earnings of $3.4bn, or 55 cents a share, on revenue of $40.5bn, up 22 percent from a year ago due to the DirecTV acquisition.

Excluding expenses and merger integration costs, AT&T reported non-GAAP earnings of 72 cents a share.

AT&T said it had 2.1 million wireless net additions and a US wireless postpaid churn of 0.97 percent. DirecTV had 342,000 net additions in the quarter.

The company also said that it had added 800,000 US-branded smartphones to offset feature phone losses.

According to AT&T, the company is on track to meet or exceed its guidance for the year.

Image: AT&T