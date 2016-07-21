AT&T delivers solid Q2

AT&T said it had 2.1 million wireless net additions and a US wireless postpaid churn of 0.97 percent. DirecTV had 342,000 net additions in the quarter.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Networking

AT&T's second quarter sales were beefed up by the acquisition of DirecTV as the company reported adjusted earnings in line with expectations.

The telecom giant reported second quarter earnings of $3.4bn, or 55 cents a share, on revenue of $40.5bn, up 22 percent from a year ago due to the DirecTV acquisition.

Excluding expenses and merger integration costs, AT&T reported non-GAAP earnings of 72 cents a share.

AT&T said it had 2.1 million wireless net additions and a US wireless postpaid churn of 0.97 percent. DirecTV had 342,000 net additions in the quarter.

The company also said that it had added 800,000 US-branded smartphones to offset feature phone losses.

According to AT&T, the company is on track to meet or exceed its guidance for the year.

att-q2-2016a.jpg
Image: AT&T
att-q2-2016b.jpg
Image: AT&T

Read this

AT&T: We don't have to disclose any NSA co-operation, not even to shareholders

AT&T: We don't have to disclose any NSA co-operation, not even to shareholders

The cellular giant says any such co-operation with the U.S. government in its mass surveillance operations would almost certainly be classified, despite concerns from shareholders.

Read More

Related Topics:

Telcos Cloud Internet of Things Security Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All