AT&T intros two new international data plans starting at $60

With the two new data plans, customers also get unlimited texting in over 200 countries across the globe.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AT&T on Tuesday announced new 1GB and 3GB tiers for international roaming plans that extend over 200 nations worldwide.

Through its Passport program, international travelers can purchase either 1GB of data for $60 or 3GB of data for $120. The packages last for 30 days and can be set up to auto purchase each month. Each include unlimited texting and a 35 cent-per-minute rate for international calls.

For any overages on the Passport plan, customers will incur a $50 charge per 1GB of data. In countries where AT&T wireless hotspots are found, Passport customers will get free access.

The plans are now available for purchase. Customers can also buy AT&T's $10 international day pass that includes talk, text, and data in over 100 countries.

