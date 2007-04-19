AT&T: iPhone on track for June

Despite yesterday's rumored iPhone launch delays AT&T Chief Operating Officer Randall Stephenson definitively stated that "Our expectations are good. Our testing has been good," and that "iPhone is on target to launch in June.

AT&T's wireless unit (which purchased Cingular) has an exclusive U.S. deal to sell iPhone in the United States.

I guess that we all breathe a collective sigh of relief now.

I'm not that concerned about the Leopard delay. I'm more concerned about the delays in releasing updated versions of iLife and iWork - as I'm about to drop them in favor of more mature tools.

