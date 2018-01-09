AT&T plans to monitor bridge, infrastructure health via IoT

AT&T said it is launching a service to monitor infrastructure such as bridges, roadways and railways for smart city and Internet of things deployments.

The effort comes as multiple carriers and technology vendors are targeting smart cities.

AT&T's Smart Cities Structure Monitoring includes LTE-enabled sensors to monitor structural changes such as cracks and tilts. These sensors also trigger notifications and email alerts for changes.

According to AT&T, the monitoring is near real time and can flag problems in structures such as bridges. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, half of the bridges are in disrepair.

AT&T highlighted a bevy of smart city projects at CES 2018.

Here's a look at how AT&T's structural monitoring service works.