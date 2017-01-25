AT&T Q4 earnings on target, says 2016 transformational

AT&T reported fourth quarter earnings that were in line with expectations as the company delivered 2.8 million net wireless subscribers.

The company, which delivered its results a day after Verizon sparked concerns about future growth, reported earnings of $2.4 billion, or 39 cents a share, on revenue of $41.8 billion. Adjusted earnings were 66 cents a share, in line with Wall Street estimates. Analysts were projecting fourth quarter sales of $42 billion.

For 2016, AT&T reported earnings of $13 billion, or $2.10 a share, on revenue of $162.8 billion.

Among the key highlights:

AT&T added 1.1 million smartphone subscribers in the fourth quarter in the U.S.

Wireless postpaid churn was 1.16 percent.

DirecTV Now launched with 200,000 paid net additions.

CEO Randall Stephenson noted that AT&T transformed its business with the acquisition of DirecTV in 2016 and said the pending purchase of Time Warner was a "logical next step in our strategy" to combine content and distribution.

As for the outlook, AT&T projected revenue growth in low single digits with adjusted earnings growth in mid-single digit range. The guidance excludes the purchase of Time Warner.