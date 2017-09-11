AT&T rolls out IoT management platform for enterprises

AT&T debuted a new Internet of Things management platform called Operations Center that the telco giant said aims to simplify the way businesses track and monitor deployed IoT assets.

The platform was built in tight coordination with Microsoft in that it runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and also relies on Azure Cosmos DB and Microsoft Power BI. AT&T also said it plans to work with Microsoft to bring the platform to market.

AT&T said Operations Center supports multiple devices, communication protocols, networks and cloud environments. It also comes with a built-in dashboard that lets customers tailor data visualization or use APIs to integrate it into existing enterprise systems.

"We're excited to collaborate with AT&T to give our joint enterprise customers more control of their deployed IoT assets by utilizing Azure cloud services," said Microsoft VP Michael Angiulo. "Together, our combined technologies can help customers quickly deploy innovative solutions that can improve their day-to-day operations."

In another IoT-related announcement, AT&T said it's inked a deal with Mobike and Qualcomm to support Mobike's mobile bike-share platform. In a nutshell, AT&T's 4G LTE will provide the connectivity for Mobike's connected bikes and supporting mobile apps, in conjunction with Qualcomm's MDM9206 LTE IoT modem.

AT&T said Operations Center will be available to beta customers later this year.

