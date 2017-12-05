Atlassian makes it easier to track, manage deployments in Bitbucket

Rather than creating a separate product for developers to manage, Atlassian is introducing Bitbucket Deployments, to make deployments visible right next to one's source code.

The Bitbucket Deployments dashboard.

Atlassian on Tuesday is introducing a new service to make it easier to track and manage deployments in Bitbucket Cloud, its software collaboration tool.

Bitbucket Deployments makes deployment status visible right next to an engineer's source code in Bitbucket. It can be configured with a single line of code and helps teams view the current state of each environment, the full history of every deployment, and a summary of the changes that went out in that deployment.

While software teams are rolling out new features faster than ever, "continuous delivery and this focus on speed have introduced a new set of problems," Matt Ryall, senior product manager for Bitbucket Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

"Teams with advanced continuous delivery practices and their stakeholders often struggle to keep track of all the work going through their deployment pipeline," he continued. "Novice teams are worried about making more mistakes, faster."

Rather than giving developers more tools and integrations to manage, Atlassian instead built more visibility and management capabilities into Bitbucket.

Bitbucket Deployment comes with a dashboard with which to see which version of your software is running in each environment, as well as the complete history of earlier deployments. By revealing which code changes went out in a deployment, Bitbucket should make it easier to investigate problems and find and fix bugs, Ryall wrote. The dashboard also includes a built-in promotion workflow. A developer can click on the promotion button to launch a preview, to determine whether to promote a release.

In the future, Atlassian plans to add integrations with Jira to keep boards and issues in sync with deployments as well.

