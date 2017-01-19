Atlassian's customer roster swells, delivers solid Q2

Atlassian's active customer count was up 27 percent in its fiscal second quarter as the company topped sales and earnings expectations.

The company, which makes team collaboration, project tracking and productivity software, reported a net loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter, or a penny a share, on revenue of $148.9 million, up 36 percent from a year ago. Excluding items, Atlassian reported earnings of 9 cents a share in the second quarter.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 8 cents a share excluding charges and other items.

Earlier this month Atlassian announced plans to buy Trello. The company added that its cloud, server and data center products also delivered strong sales.

Atlassian added that its customer count for those with active subscriptions and maintenance agreements was 68,837. In a shareholder letter, Atlassian said:

We added 3,164 net new customers during the quarter, including online home-furnishings retailer Wayfair, the U.S. subsidiary of auto-manufacturer Porsche, Japanese life insurance company Mitsui Life, Australian financial services provider Latitude Financial Services, aerospace manufacturer Goodrich, travel IT solutions provider TravelSky, digital design consulting services provider Fjordnet, online travel agency Kiwi.com, and the city government of Buenos Aires.

For the third quarter, Atlassian said revenue will be between $155 million to $157 million with earnings excluding items of 6 cents a share.

As for fiscal 2017, Atlassian projected revenue between $611 million to $615 million with earnings excluding items of 32 cents a share to 33 cents a share. For that forecast, Trello will contribute about $1 million in sales for the third quarter and $4 million for fiscal 2017.