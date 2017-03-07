Avaya sells networking business to Extreme Networks for $100 million

Bankruptcy challenged Avaya has agreed to sell its networking business to Extreme Networks for approximately $100 million. Avaya filed to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January and at the time said it was in negotiations to monetize some of its assets.

Avaya was spun off of Lucent Technologies in 2000 and became a private company in 2007 following an $8.2 billion deal with Silver Lake and TPG Capital. Avaya expanded into networking in 2009 after it acquired Nortel Enterprise Solutions.

As for Extreme Networks, the San Jose-based company said Avaya's networking business is aligned with its growth strategy and will help broaden Extreme's portfolio across vertical markets.

"Furthermore, we expect the Avaya business to generate over $200 million in annual revenue, increase our market share and offer new opportunities for our customers," said Extreme Networks CEO Ed Meyercord.

"Although our agreement is subject to required approvals, the timing of which is uncertain, we expect the combined businesses can achieve synergies and provide accretion to Extreme's fiscal 2018 earnings and cash flow."