AWS investigating S3 problem at major data center location

An issue with S3 cloud storage at Amazon's massive data center in Northern Virginia is causing problems for several AWS customers.

"We're continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1. AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3," Amazon Web Services said on its service health dashboard.

AWS noted on Twitter that the dashboard itself was impacted by the problem:

The US-East region is Amazon's oldest data center location, and Tuesday's issue -- which AWS did not identify as an outage -- impacting several companies like Medium, Slack and Trello.

AWS experienced a similar incident in 2015, when an outage lasting several hours impacted multiple major companies.

Update: At 11:35 am PT, AWS noted that its dashboard has recovered and is delivering updates on individual services. Several services were impacted, according to the dashboard, including: Athena, Elastic MapReduce, Kinesis Firehose, Amazon Simple Email Service, AWS CloudFormation, EC2 Container Registry, Elastic Compute Cloud, Redshift, Elastic Beanstalk and Lambda.

AWS also said they believe they've found the root cause, though problems continue:

"We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is impacting various AWS services. We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue."