AWS makes Serverless Application Repository generally available

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced general availability of its AWS Serverless Application Repository that enables users to find and deploy serverless applications and components. It was previously available in a public preview.

The Serverless Application Repository can be accessed from the Lambda Console.

AWS

For consumers, serverless applications and components can be configured and deployed from the repository to an AWS account as-is. They can also add features and submit pull requests to the author.

For publishers, a name, description, labels, and an open source license are chosen while submitting a contribution. Publishers then supply a link to existing source code repo, a SAM template, and designate a semantic version.

Amazon said applications can be deployed in the US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Canada (Central), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), EU (London), and South America (São Paulo) regions.

For global availability, you can publish from the US East (N. Virginia) or US East (Ohio) regions.