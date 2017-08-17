Back to school: Alexa in your dorm room

Video: Your future e-ink tablet might soon double as a sketchpad

On CNET Back-to-School Tech Gift Guide Whether you're shopping for a student or are looking to update your own tech lineup, our back-to-school guide will show you something worth your time and money. Read More

There's no doubt Amazon's Alexa has taken the home by storm. But what about dorm room living? If you're sharing a room with another student, cramming for exams, or living away from mom and dad for the first time, Alexa can help.

While Alexa has some native capabilities that are useful for dorm dwellers, many more helpful capabilities can be found in the Skills section of the Alexa app. These are add-on capabilities you can enable. Once you do, Alexa will respond to them as if they were part of her original programming.

Read also: Siri, Cortana, Alexa and Google Assistant are just the beginning: Voice is the future | Amazon Alexa calling: How to set it up and use it on your Echo | Amazon Echo Dot, Tap, Look, Show: Which Alexa is right for you?

It used to be that you had to go into the Alexa app or web interface to enable the skills. Now, however, all you need to do is say, "Alexa, enable..." followed by the name of the skill. To demonstrate this, I'll show you how to enable the single most important skill for dorm room life: ordering pizza.

First, start by saying, "Alexa, enable Dominos." You can do the same with Pizza Hut by saying, "Alexa, enable Pizza Hut." Can you already feel the damage to your digestive system? Sure. I knew you could.

To set things up, you'll want to say, "Alexa, open Dominos" and "Alexa, open Pizza Hut." After that, it's a mere matter of placing an order and reordering. As you use these two apps, be aware that Pizza Hut has far better wings than Dominos. But Dominos has Stuffed Cheesy Bread with spinach and feta. I'm telling you, this is what we call a full-service article.

I promise I'll get to some educational resources, but what you really need if you're living in a dorm room is to be prepared for what life throws at you now that you're on your own.

You may not realize it now, but right after ordering pizza, the next most important thing to be able to do is win an argument about a board game. It's 2 am, you and your neighbors are all gathered in the little cove in the middle of the dorm avoiding homework, and somebody makes some outlandish claim about how many people can play Monopoly or who goes first in Scrabble.

There's no need for an argument. Instead, tell Alexa to enable board games, and then ask away. For example, you might say, "Alexa, ask board games how many people can play Monopoly." You'll have your answer. There will be no more fighting, and you can go on to take Board Walk and Park Place. My strategy was always to get the utilities and the railroads. Don't try for hotels; they're strategically overrated. Just put houses on as many properties as you can and build from there.

If you need to travel home by air during the holidays, Alexa can help you out. If you want to know how long you're going to have to wait in a security line, enable "security lines" and ask: "Alexa, ask security line what the wait time is at SFO terminal 2?" If you want to know the overall status at an airport, enable "airport status" and ask something like "Alexa, ask airport status to check SFO."

Speaking of travel, if you need a ride to the airport, Alexa can help. Enable the Uber or Lyft skill, then set your dorm as the default pickup location, and when it's time to go home (don't forget to bring all your laundry), you can say, "Alexa, ask Uber to request a ride" or "Alexa, ask Lyft for a ride."

Of course, music is one of the things Alexa does really well. You can set up Alexa to talk to Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, SiriusXM, and Amazon Music. You can also play tunes from your own Amazon My Music Library, or turn the can into a Bluetooth speaker. Beyond tunes, you can have your Alexa read to you from Audible, and even from some audio-enabled Kindle books.

When writing papers, it can be helpful to get word definitions, spelling, and synonyms. Ask "Alexa, define hippocampus" to get a definition. Ask "Alexa, what is the spelling of enlighten" to get the spelling of a word. Ask "Alexa, what is the synonym of education" to get words that mean roughly the same thing. If you want an antonym or a rhyme, you'll need to enable the skill "word box," and then say, "Alexa, ask word box for an antonym for excited." Word Box is a bit limited, but somewhat helpful.

I use Alexa a lot when doing calculations. I prefer not to pull up my calculator for simple math calculations, so asking Alexa to add, subtract, multiply, and divide comes in handy. Alexa has a wide variety of calculator skills, including a scientific calculator, a distance calculator, a significant figures calculator, an area calculator, a time difference calculator, and ... I kid you not ... a halibut calculator, which converts dollars into pounds of halibut. Hey, fish and game majors will find this valuable.

This is a good time to show you how to find the Alexa Skills search engine. You can get to it from the Alexa app on your phone, the Skills tab in alexa.amazon.com, or from the main Amazon website. To get to it from the main Amazon website (the URL is inconsistent), go to Amazon, then hold down the Departments menu, and select Echo & Alexa. You'll see Alexa Skills in a column on the right. Tap it.

There are a great many Alexa Skills. If you're looking for school specific resources, type "college" into the search engine, and you'll see that some colleges have created their own skills. Type in "reference" for many different reference resources. Type in "math" or "science" for science-related skills.

One of my biggest challenges in college was the 8 am calculus classes I had. I don't know why they needed to be that cruel, but the math department seemed to revel in scheduling calculus for before any coffee had a chance to settle in. To plan for that, you can set all manner of timers with Alexa. Last summer, I wrote a great summary of timer tips to help you prepare for that inevitable brutal early class.

If you have a roommate who needs a slight nudge to get up, here's the procedure: "Alexa, set volume to 9. Alexa, play Reveille from Prime Music." It's effective. It won't endear you to your roommate, but it is effective.

Speaking of dorms and Alexa, earlier this year, Amazon challenged students to reimagine their dorm rooms using Alexa. The Hack-the-Dorm with Amazon Alexa challenge resulted in three winners.

For USC students, Dorm Events hooks into the Dorm Events Facebook app and provides updates on what's happening around campus. Course Tracker is a customized calendar that allows you to keep track of what you're studying and when you have exams. Obie Food is specific to Oberlin College, but if you happen go Yeo, you'll know what's available to eat.

Finally, don't think of Alexa as a static service. Many of you have taken programming courses in school. If you want a fun project, consider building your own Alexa skill. Amazon is currently running its Alexa skill challenge. If you publish a skill between now and the end of the month, you might be eligible for a free Echo Dot, $200 in AWS promo credits, and an Alexa Developer Diploma (hat and gown not included).

If you build any really cool skills, please be sure to let me know in the comments below.

I'll give you one final bit of advice: While I've done my fair share of exam cramming, I found that if I waited until the last minute, sometimes new projects I hadn't expected to arrive landed from other courses. Spread your work out over time. Trust me. Learn from my mistakes. Also, don't just live off of pizza. Again, trust me. Learn from my mistakes.

Go forth. Learn. Make us all proud. Go Bears!

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.