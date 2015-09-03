Barnes & Noble and Samsung announce the Galaxy Tab S2 Nook

(Image: Barnes & Noble) Samsung and Barnes & Noble continue to offer reading-focused tablets with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 Nook. It takes all the great features from the new Galaxy Tab S2 and offers access to the Nook Store with free content offers.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 Nook, say that quickly three times, is Samsung's thinnest and lightest tablet yet, which is perfect for an optimal reading experience. The tablet has an 8 inch Super AMOLED 2048x1536 display, 32GB integrated storage and microSD card slot, rear 8 megapixel camera and front 2.1 megapixel camera, octacore processor, dual stereo speakers, and battery advertised to last up to 14 hours for video playback.

The Galaxy Tab S2 Nook is available today for $399.99 and includes three books and three magazines from a selection of titles. Buyers also get a $5 credit to use in the Nook Store.

A couple of benefits provided when you buy a Nook version of the Galaxy Tab S2 is free lifetime in-store support and the ability to read any book on your tablet in the store for free for up to one hour per day.