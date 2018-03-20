​Beware marketers, the consumer data collection blowback is just starting

News flash for the data economy and marketers everywhere: The free flow of data may be coming to an end due to security concerns, according to Deloitte's Digital Media Trends Survey.

The survey, which documents how Americans are basically have a second job called consuming content, revolves around media trends, but the ad tech world may want to take a few notes.

Given the Facebook flap over data and Cambridge Analytica, Deloitte's findings on data sharing may be worth noting. In a nutshell, Deloitte's study found 69 percent of consumers believe that companies aren't doing everything they can to protect data. But 73 percent of consumers say they'd share data if they had visibility and control over it.

Another wrinkle is that 93 percent of U.S. consumers believe they should be able to delete their online data when they want.



The Deloitte survey data was collected from 2,088 consumers in November 2017.

That timing is interesting in that Deloitte's study landed after Equifax's massive data breach but before concerns about Facebook sharing information with third parties.

What was surprising to me is that 93 percent of consumers believe they should be able to request a company permanently delete data. It's like consumers suddenly realized that they're the product and are trying to put the data genie back in the bottle. Good luck with that.

Other odds and ends worth noting:

Watching video is a full time job now. Deloitte found that consumers spend 38 hours watching video live and streaming.



Multitasking may also hit its limits. And you wonder why human attention spans rival goldfish.



And while we're not multitasking and watching video we're apparently checking our curated social lives.

I'm going to put those aforementioned slides on my phone just in case someone tries to tell me they don't have time for something more constructive (like getting off the damn couch).