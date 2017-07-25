​Bigger Raspberry Pi rival offers upgradeable memory and storage

Gigabyte

Taiwanese motherboard maker Gigabyte has launched a new single-board Raspberry Pi rival with upgradeable memory and storage.

That option is notably different to the Raspberry Pi and many other single-board computers that come with a fixed amount of memory.

The new Gigabyte GA-SBCAP3350, spotted by Liliputing, comes with a 1.6GHz Intel Celeron N3350 "Apollo Lake" dual-core processor, but can be upgraded with up to 8GB RAM via the DDR3L SO-DIMM slot. Supported memory modules can be found on Gygabyte's website. Owners would also choose their own solid state drive storage capacity.

The Gigabyte single-board computer, or motherboard as its called in support documents, is bigger than the Raspberry Pi with dimensions of 14.6cm by 10.2cm or 5.7-inches by 4-inches.

CNX-Software notes that its form factor suggests it may be aimed solely at the enterprise and embedded systems market rather than for consumers.

It also features two SATA 6GB per second connectors and one MSATA connector, while the back panel features one HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, a combined audio and microphone jack, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports. There are also four more USB 2.0 ports available through internal header connectors.

The computer will run Windows 10 64-bit and comes bundled with Norton Internet Security. It should be able to run Linux systems too, but Gigabyte isn't supplying the relevant drivers for download and advises to obtain them from the chipset vendor's website.

Gigabyte highlights its integrated aluminum heat spreader on the base of the unit with pre-drilled mounting holes. The company hasn't revealed pricing or availability yet.