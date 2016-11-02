Bimodal IT is mostly BS and will lead to failure, says IDC

Research firm IDC is arguing that by 2019 about 80 percent of CIOs that focused on so-called bimodal IT "will accumulate a crippling technical debt resulting in spiraling complexity, costs, and lost credibility."

So how do you really feel IDC?

Here's how Gartner defines bimodal IT:

Bimodal IT is the practice of managing two separate, coherent modes of IT delivery, one focused on stability and the other on agility. Mode 1 is traditional and sequential, emphasizing safety and accuracy. Mode 2 is exploratory and nonlinear, emphasizing agility and speed.

special feature How to Automate the Enterprise One of today's biggest opportunities for IT to make an impact is by automating business processes, manufacturing, repetitive tasks, and more. We delve into examples and best practices. Read More

In other words, enterprises are expected to run IT operations in two-speed silos. Half the infrastructure is legacy with the other half being the agile approach that innovates and drives revenue.

There are a few interesting threads to ponder in IDC's prediction. For starters, IDC's prediction was part of its 2017 CIO outlook. Some of the predictions were not that surprising--especially around digital transformation. But the bimodal item caught my eye.

More: IT leaders inundated with bimodal IT meme | Department of Corrections goes bi-modal to slash reoffending | Gartner's digital transformation, IT crystal ball for 2017: Reading between the lines

Bimodal IT as a term has become a meme that won't die. It's also worth noting that Gartner has pushed the bimodal talk about as far as it can. Perhaps IDC just wants to poke Gartner in the eye.

But what IDC is really arguing is that the concept of bimodal is fundamentally flawed and will implode. Since vendors, companies and even the federal government seem to be on the bimodal bandwagon, IDC is basically predicting a train wreck ahead.

As Dion Hinchcliffe recently noted, bimodal IT is either the next big thing or a flawed template that'll result in failure. IDC has picked its side and any CXO might want to bone up on the concept a bit more before any all-or-nothing bets.

IDC's other predictions for CIOs include: