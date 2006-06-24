BloggerCon: Building bridges

Podcast not working? Click here to download the file.

Elisa Camahort, representing Blogher, led the BloggerCon IV discussion on gender issues. Here is Elisa's description for the session.



Numbers don't lie. Whether talking about Fortune 500 CEO chairs, media commentators or conference speaking rosters, women have been raising a stink for years about lack of representation. People are getting more savvy about *marketing* about diversity...making sure their emails and web sites and brochures feature every woman and minority they've got, but when you click through you're left thinking "is that all there is?" So, there's a dichotomy between the lip-service some men give about their interest in collaborating with women -- and the reality of how many men in power don't give women the platform or the megaphone. No wonder so many women are doing it for themselves -- the question is this: do we stick with popular, powerful his-and-hers conferences, or is there any possibility that we could come together and have a conference for humans? How? When? What would it look and act like? And what would it take?

The Doc Searls Docnography session notes are here, and we have a downloadable podcast of the session.

Elisa Camahort leading the "Building Bridges" session