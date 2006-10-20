BP signs Vodafone for global mobile services

Energy giant BP has signed a global agreement with Vodafone for mobile services; putting an end to Optus's contract with BP Australia.

BP Australia circulated an e-mail to staff this week informing them of the deal and transition to the new carrier.

"BP and Vodafone have recently entered into a global agreement and BP Australia will be able to leverage this for future cost savings and global alignment," the e-mail, seen by ZDNet Australia, said.

BP Australia staff would receive a text message instructing when they could replace their Optus SIM card with their Vodafone one, the e-mail said.

"For a smooth transition, the Vodafone team will be visiting each major site to answer questions and aid the implementation."

The transition would commence from late October.

Edward Goff, general manager, business markets, Vodafone Australia, today confirmed Vodafone were "in discussions" with BP, but would not elaborate. The carrier would not provide further details at this time.

BP Australia said the terms of the deal were commercial in-confidence and it would not comment at this point in time.

Optus could not reply before time of publication.

ZDNet Australia is seeking further details about the deal.