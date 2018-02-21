Brazil hit by 30 DDoS attacks per hour in 2017

Brazil ranks fifth on a list of countries most targeted by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in 2017, according to a study released today.

The country has seen a total of 264.900 so about 735 attacks per day and 30 events per hour last year. The data features on the 13th annual Worldwide Infrastructure Security Report by NETSCOUT Arbor.

Of the attacks that have taken place in Brazil, 34,9 percent have been originated in the country itself, followed by attacks originating in the United States (30,3 percent), Canada (17,8 percent) and the United Kingdom (17,8 percent).

Globally, there were 7,5 DDoS attacks in 2017, according to the report, which lists US as the country where most events took place, followed by South Korea, China and France.

The study is based on data com 360 Internet service providers, mobile operators and other networking vendors worldwide and relates to the months between November 2016 to October 2017.