Brazil joins top ten IPv6 adoption ranking

Brazil has joined the ten most advanced countries worldwide in the adoption of next-generation protocol for Internet networking IPv6, according to a new report.

The State of the Internet report by Akamai suggests that Brazil has jumped from 16th to 9th in terms of IPv6 uptake, with 13 percent of the traffic in the country running on the new standard, compared to the 8 percent seen a year ago.

Who really owns your Internet of Things data? In a world where more and more objects are coming online and vendors are getting involved in the supply chain, how can you keep track of what's yours and what's not? Read More

As well as solving the issue of IPv4 address exhaustion, IPv6 adds a number of additional features in areas such as mobility, auto-configuration and overall extensibility, supporting a much wider range of devices that can be directly connected to the Internet.

According to the survey, Belgium leads the IPv6 adoption ranking by far with 38 percent of all Internet traffic, followed by Greece (25 percent), the United States (22 percent), Switzerland and Trinidad and Tobago (both with 21 percent), Germany (20 percent) , India (17 percent), Estonia (16 percent), Brazil and the United Kingdom (both with 13 percent).

Back in 2015, Brazilian telecommunications agency Anatel announced that Internet operators would provide IPv6 addresses to consumers from July that same year as part of a set of initiatives to move faster to the new standard.

As part of the migration push, Anatel also required IPv6 addressing for all new Internet-enabled devices manufactured and sold in Brazil from 2016.