Brazil makes inroads into biometric citizen registration

The Brazilian Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has been granted access to data from all drivers as the country advances in its biometric data collection efforts.

TSE has been collecting biometric data for voter identification as a means to prevent fraud since 2013.

With access to systems maintained by driver registration body Denatran, TSE will get access to the data of some 60 million citizens.

Ultimately, the government wants to collect biometric information from 140 million citizens by 2020.

The ultimate goal is to create a single citizen database and unified ID card, which would gather information such as tax, driver and voting records. TSE is responsible for leading the single biometric database efforts.

This, according to the federal government, would speed up processes in the various governmental bodies that require cross-departmental information to serve citizens and deliver public policies.

According to the president at TSE, Gilmar Mendes, access to the new data will result in more efficiency in terms of resources and will also bolster the database without the risk of duplication.

"We are rationalizing the process integrating our information base and working constructively, avoiding extra spend and waste," Mendes said.