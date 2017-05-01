Brazil sees decrease in printer shipments

Printer shipments in Brazil have had a 29 percent decline in 2016 due to increasing user maturity as well as the economic instability seen i the country over the past year, according to research by analyst firm IDC.

Out of the 1,8 million devices sold, 1,4 million were inkjet printers (with sales down by 27 percent) and 400,000 laser printers (down 36,3 percent). Total printer sales in Brazil generated $522m in revenue to manufacturers, a 23 percent decrease in relation to the prior year, according to the research.

The sales figures mean that the market has dropped for the second year in a row - the decrease in 2015 had reached 22.8 percent in 2015.

According to IDC, the decline is partly due to the maturity of the printer market in Brazil but is also linked to the economic instability the country has seen of late.

"As the Brazilian printer market is already mature, the largest purchase volume is no longer for basic roll-outs, but for upgrades. In 2016, with the political and economic crisis, final consumers and especially companies reduced investments and did not update their equipment," says IDC Brazil's analyst Sergio Teixeira.

"This scenario should be a bit different this year, with sales resuming, even if in a timid manner, in the second half [of 2017]," the analyst adds.

In addition, the IDC study suggests that there has been a change in local consumer buying behaviors when it comes to printers, who now seek features such as higher printing capacity.

"Ink tank printers have been an option for anyone looking for more durable equipment and more affordable supplies. Even the smallest laser printers with print capacity of up to 29 pages per minute have become alternatives for the end consumer and for small businesses," Teixeira points out.

For 2017, IDC predicts that "smart multifunctional" printers should see an increase in sales as they are more suitable for corporates, as organizations expect to see data capture and data transfer features in printing equipment.

"The Brazilian [user] is more demanding and is looking for solutions that result not only in cost efficiencies but productivity. That's why 'smart' models should stand out", says the IDC analyst.

The adoption of ink tank printers should take off in Brazil this year too, according to IDC: despite the higher price tags, being able to print 5,000 to 8,000 pages should be a major factor in the buying process.

In terms of projected sales figures for this year, IDC Brazil suggests that 1.5 million printers should be sold, 17 percent less than in 2016. Of this total, 1.1 million will be inkjet devices and 400,000 laser printers, with projected sales reductions of 18 percent and 15 percent respectively.