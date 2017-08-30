Brazilian government debates first national digital strategy

The Brazilian government has launched a public consultation to define the country's first national digital strategy.

Within the debate, which has been receiving input from the civil society during this month, initiatives and specific goals to improve digital improvements are being defined.

Themes discussed include the improvement of national Internet connectivity - an area where Brazil has historically underperformed - and possible changes in the technology curricula in public schools to add subject areas such as robotics and programming.

"The economy of the future will be the digital and should reach all Brazilians. It's not possible to imagine a modern, dynamic economy that does not provide equal opportunities across all regions of the country," says the document by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications that supported the launch of the public consultation.

"Digital has proved to be the new core of modern economies around the globe, and leading economies have strategically positioned themselves in relation to that theme," it added.

"In Brazil, this won't be different: the Brazilian advantages should be used to overcome challenges and bottlenecks and to advance the digitalization of the economy."

The government is looking for input across the nine pillars of the public consultation: infrastructure, research and development, digital security, education, international development, data, connected devices, new business models and digital government.

Contributions can be provided by citizens, private sector organizations and academia online.