Brazilian outsourcer CI&T buys US digital experience firm

Brazilian IT outsourcing firm CI&T has acquired Silicon Valley strategy and customer experience design firm Comrade to boost its ability to deliver transformation projects and widen its US footprint.

Read this Global forces changing rules of India's outsourcing game Citibank's proposed on-site mandate and the likely changes to U.S. immigration laws suggest the global outsourcing landscape may change forever, possibly hurting India's booming IT industry. Read More

CI&T had already been focusing on going beyond coding to offer other services based on lean methodologies to support digital transformation projects, such as business strategy, digital marketing and user experience.

The company expects that its new American subsidiary will further enhance those capabilities, as Comrade will continue to operate as a digital strategy and design agency.

With the acquisition, CI&T's US operation will employ around 2,500 people.

The Brazilian firm reported R$400 million ($126 million) in annual revenue last year, an increase of 18 percent compared to the previous year. The target for 2017 is to further boost the number by 25 percent, reaching R$500 million ($157 million).