Brazilian PC market back on track

The Brazilian PC market has returned to growth after the consecutive quarters of positive sales performance, according to figures from analyst IDC.

Third quarter sales seen 30 percent growth with 1,36 million PCs sold against 1,04 million in the same quarter of 2016. Revenue is also up at 3 billion reais ($911 million), a 28 percent boost on Q3 2016.

This follows the positive growth seen this year so far, as sales went up by 5 percent both in the first and second quarters of 2017, according to the IDC Brazil PC Tracker research. Last year, PC sales in Brazil took a considerable hit due to the recession the country had been going through.

In Q3 2017, notebooks sold more than PCs, with 936,000 and 424,000 units sold - a 38 percent and 14 percent increase on Q3 2016, respectively.

Factors prompting the boost in PC sales include increased customer confidence and the fact that high street retailers have been purchasing equipment earlier as a result of Black Friday and Christmas.

For the last quarter of the year, IDC Brazil expects that 1.38 million PCs will be sold, up 13 percent over the same period in 2016, when 1,22 million machines were sold. Revenue is expected to grow 10 percent in Q4, according to the analyst firm.

Overall, the analyst firm expects the Brazilian PC market to see 13 percent growth in 2017 compared to last year, with revenue reaching 11 billion reais ($3,3 billion).