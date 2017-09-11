Brazilian PC market sustains growth

PC sales in Brazil have seen a return to growth in the second quarter of 2017, according to numbers released by analyst firm IDC.

Between April and June 2017 some 1,243 million PCs were sold, so a 5 percent increase on the same period last year.

This follows the positive performance seen in the first quarter of 2017, when the Brazilian PC market started to show signs of recovery after five consecutive years of decline.

Notebooks remain the preference of most PC buyers in Brazil. Of all the PCs sold in Q2 2017, 396,000 were desktops (10 percent less than the same period of 2016), while notebooks accounted for 847,000 units sold (14 percent more than the same period last year).

The end consumer segment continues to lead sales, according to IDC, with a 68 percent share. Retailers sold 843,000 units, up 6 percent compared to 795,000 in Q2 2016.

The corporate market also saw an improvement in sales. In the second quarter of 2017, 400,000 machines were allocated to the segment, up 3 percent on Q2 2016.

As manufacturers dropped prices to boost product attractiveness, overall revenue fell by 6,4 percent at R$2,7 billion ($874 million). According to IDC, the average spending ticket for PCs in Brazil during the second quarter of 2017 was R$2177 ($704) , compared to R$ 2445 ($791) in the same period in 2016, so a decrease of 11 percent.

However, in comparison with the first three months of 2017, there was a 2 percent increase in average prices.

For 2017, IDC Brasil forecasts growth of 1.2 percent compared to 2016, with 4.55 million units sold, of which 1.6 million will be desktops and 2.9 million notebooks. The total revenue forecast was revised from R$ 9,6 billion ($3,1 million) to R$ 10,3 billion ($3,3 million).