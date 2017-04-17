Brazilian Post readies mobile device deployment

The Brazilian Post, Correios, is preparing a large deployment of mobile devices to nearly 60.000 staff nationwide.

Correios will be launching a procurement exercise that will resume the smartphone rollout that started back in 2013 to parcel delivery staff.

With the new deployment, 58.679 devices will be purchased to be used by all postal delivery personnel and the government-owned postal service expects to spend R$63.9m ($16.3m) in the hardware purchase alone.

The devices that are already in use by parcel delivery staff at the Brazilian Post are supplied by Claro/Embratel, companies owned by Mexican telco giant América Móvil.

The requirements for the devices are rather basic: the smartphones should be Android-based (version 4.3 and up), with 4,3-inch screens at least, 3G connectivity, 1GB RAM and internal memory of 8GB, as well as USB ports Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi capability.

According to the tender, products manufactured in Brazil will take preference, according to the Informatics Law.