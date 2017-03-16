Brazilian tablet market continues to decline

For the second consecutive year, the Brazilian market for tablets has seen a sharp decline, according to analyst firm IDC.

In 2016, approximately 4 million units were sold, 32 percent less than in 2015, when about 5.8 million devices were sold, says the IDC Brazil Tablet Tracker study for the fourth quarter of last year.

Of the total amount of tablets sold in 2016, 26,500 were notebooks with detachable screens, according to the study.

"After the boom in tablet sales has subsided, 80 percent of the market in 2016 was dominated by three companies that resisted the crisis and the cannibalization of [notebooks with detachable screens]," says Wellington La Falce, market analyst at IDC Brazil.

"This means the industry is in a healthier state and offering products that provide a better consumer experience," the analyst adds.

Still according to the IDC study, the product prices in 2016 were only 3 percent higher than in the previous year. According to IDC, tablets in Brazil cost an average of R$500 ($161) in 2015 and last year, the price average for the devices was R$ 513 ($165).

Between October and December 2016, 1.2 million units were sold, 17 percent more than in the third quarter of 2016 and 11 percent less than in the same period in 2015.

"The last quarter of 2016 kept up with the momentum seen in previous years due to Children's Day, Black Friday and Christmas," says IDC Brazil's analyst Wellington La Falce.

According to IDC Brazil, about 3.7 million tablets will be sold in 2017, so 7 percent less than in 2016.