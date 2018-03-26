Brazil's IoT plan to start deployment next month

Brazil's National Internet of Things (IoT) plan will start deployment next month, according to the country's Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications (MCTIC).

Aimed at modernizing the provision of public and private services, developing skills and entrepreneurship, as well as fostering innovation, the national IoT plan hopes to place Brazil in the forefront of IoT in the coming years.

Some details that are core to starting the actual work around the plan were part of a decree signed by president Michel Temer last Wednesday.

This includes bringing together a portfolio of digital initiatives currently being led by the government across various ministries. This includes the Internet for All plan - re-launched earlier this year, the project aims to address lack of connectivity in remote regions of the country.

The projects - as well as their integration with the IoT plan - will be overseen by a group formed by government representatives and another multi-sector group, which will include members of the society and the private sector.

In addition, the IoT plan will include financing from the Brazilian National Development Bank for related projects. Details on the selection process as well as timescales for that are yet to be announced.

The four core verticals of Brazil's Internet of Things plan are Smart Cities, Healthcare, Agribusiness and Manufacturing. The plan was preceded by a study, funded by Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES) and carried out by a consortium led by consulting firm McKinsey.

The study identified the priority verticals to be the focus of initial services focused on the population's quality of life and sustainable development through technology.