Bricks and Cliques

I've been spending the last few days trying to liberate a bunch of stuff from various back channels, private email threads, and just plain bad feelings due to an outbreak of high school in the tech community. I think I'm making progress:
- Fubar Camp--Becoming an ex-FOO turned out much better than expected. The emergence of the classic Bozo Filter brought tears of joy as well as a wonderful excuse to remind all that the Firesign Theatre sez I think we're all bozos on this bus. Squeeze the wheeze, Tim.
- The OPML Roadshow--Wave Diner rocks the casbah. Ray Ozzie becomes the first FOO to cross party lines. Microsoft comes to Mohammed. Ray, you rock.
- AttentionTrust--We held our first board meeting at the airport last night: Hank Barry, Ed Batista, Mary Hodder, and Seth Goldstein. The first public board meeting will be part of a workshop Seth and I are hosting at Web 2.0 in October. We'll debut the first beta of AT.EXT, the Attention Recorder. Some interesting people have signed up, but you'll have to too to find out who, and even more interestingly, who hasn't.
- And speaking of Google, the new Desktop Sidebar is recording what Google calls implicit data and we call attention. Welcome to (Roach) Motel Cal-i-fornia. I guess I have my answer to the question I've been asking Adam Bosworth for the last two years. No, wait, I'm from CNET, is it 2006 yet? Hi, I'm from CNET, do you know the way to San Jose or should I just go google myself?
- And speaking of algorithms, Pandora is very cool--if you want your party programmed by robots. But enough about FOO Camp already.
Dave Ray
