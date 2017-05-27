British Airways cancels flights due to 'major IT systems failure'

British Airways has been forced to cancel all flights this afternoon from London airports Heathrow and Gatwick after experiencing a "major IT system failure."

The airline said that problem is also causing "very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide".

It said the terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and the airline has cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm UK time today, Saturday 27 May. The IT problems coincide with the start of the half term holidays for a number of schools.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," the company said in a post on Facebook.

On Twitter the company described the problems as a 'global outage' and said that it was unable to update its website due to the technical difficulties.