Broadsoft kicks off Brazil operations

Global communications software provider Broadsoft has started operations in Brazil with plans of leading the segment of cloud-based unified communications and acquiring local firms.

The vendor has just launched its São Paulo office, but already has a Brazil-based client portfolio that is mainly concentrated in the telco sector, where about 75 percent of companies use its services. Globally, the company has a 41 percent market share within that sector.

According to the company's sales vice president for the Caribbean and Latin America, Hector Sanchez, Broadsoft has seen sales growth of 30 percent across Latin countries over that last few years - but future prospects for Brazil are particularly bright.

"We expect to grow fast [in Brazil] and above average rates in the region due to the political and economic recovery in the country and also due to the size of the market, the largest in Latin America," Sanchez adds.

The Broadsoft executive added that the company is planning acquisitions of Brazilian companies and becoming a market leader in unified communications in the country.

"Our software-as-a-service sales model is also ideal for companies that need to modernize their communications set-up without making large capital investments," Sanchez adds.

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, Broadsoft has global offices in 22 countries.