Campbell Soup hires new chief technology and information officer

Campbell Soup Company has appointed Francisco Fraga to serve as its new vice president and chief technology and information officer, the company announced Monday.

Fraga joins the food brand after spending 21 years at Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), where he most recently led enterprise-wide IT services as IT Global Chief Technology Officer.

In his new role at Campbell, Fragao will oversee Global Information and report to Bethmara Kessler, SVP of Integrated Global Services.

"Technology is one of the keys to help differentiate Campbell in a rapidly evolving food industry," Kessler said in a statement, praising Fraga for his "proven track record of converting digital complexity into strategy."

Campbell is currently undergoing a digital transformation that aims to use e-commerce, science, analytics and supply chain optimization to grow sales. Over the summer, the company announced its new North American e-commerce unit, stating its intention of generating $300 million in e-commerce sales over the next five years.

