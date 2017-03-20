Capgemini to launch innovation center in Brazil

IT outsourcing and consultancy firm Capgemini is set to launch a new innovation center for the development of digital and cloud services for Brazilian clients.

The site will be based in São Paulo and will initially employ 120 professionals who will be working alongside the company's additional 10 excellence centers worldwide.

Part of Capgemini's plans for increased investment in Brazil, the innovation center - its first in Latin America - will be working on projects around digital transformation and will be supported by a dedicated São Paulo-based datacenter announced last year.

The site will focus on initiatives aimed at its Brazilian clients from various sectors, however Capgemini is heavily focused on the local retail and financial services verticals.

At the excellence center, the French company will carry out proofs of concept and presentations in areas including digital customer experience, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cybersecurity and DevOps.

Capgemini employs 8,500 staff in Brazil serving a client portfolio of about 200 companies.

When it comes to digital transformation, an area the IT firm has been focusing on of late, organizations in Brazil are making more efforts towards achieving digital maturity - but board and staff commitment to such initiatives is still a challenge, according to a recent study.

However, according to research firm Gartner, Brazilian organizations have focused too much on reducing costs over recent years and have neglected the need to invest in digital strategies - despite pressure to be seen doing so.