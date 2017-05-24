Capture the world around you with the 2017 Samsung Gear 360 starting May 25th for just $229

Last year's Samsung Gear 360 launched at $350, which was one of the highest prices for a new category of consumer camera. This year's model is priced $121 less and comes in a form factor that is a bit easier to use and more familiar to the masses.

Samsung announced the new Gear 360 camera back in March at the Samsung Unpacked event in NYC and gave each attendee a Gear 360 to test out for the last couple of months.

After just posting my initial hands-on a couple of days ago, Samsung today announced that the new Gear 360 is priced at just $229 and will be available starting tomorrow, May 25th, in-store and online at Best Buy and BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular, Samsung.com and through the ShopSamsung app.

The new Samsung Gear 360 has a better form factor for carrying the camera and shooting video and still content on the go. It provides you with the capability to share content live via Facebook, YouTube, and Samsung VR. It works on Android with compatible Samsung phones with some limited functionality on iOS devices.

Samsung offered the new Gear VR headset when I purchased my Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and now has a special offer for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buyers. If you purchase a new Galaxy phone between May 25th and June 19th, then you can purchase one of these new Samsung Gear 360 cameras for just $49.

